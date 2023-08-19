1. Where are you from?
I was born in Fairfax Virginia into a foreign service family.
2. You’ve lived in many places. Which has been your favorite?
We lived in Libya; Morocco; Mexico three times; Paris, France; the Dominican Republic; New York; and Tahlequah. My favorite is Mexico.
3. What do you do for work?
I’ve been an art teacher at Tahlequah High School for the past 10 years. I teach fundamentals of art, painting, and illustration. Most recently I was able to start teaching 3D modeling and illustration with the help of a grant through the Tahlequah Community Fund.
4. What inspires you to create art?
In my own art, I employ a variety of styles, mediums, and techniques. I think that comes from being an art teacher. The inspiration that runs through all of my work is a desire to express something about the absurdity of the human condition and to reflect the spiritual nature of man in my portraits.
5. How do you like to spend your free time?
Our whole family loves art and so my husband, kids and I are either working on a creative venture, cooking, feeding goats and chickens or enjoying the many beautiful places in Green Country.
