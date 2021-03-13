Quick 5: Elzy Miller

1. How long have you been coaching at Tahlequah and what all sports have you coached?
I've been at THS 39 years and a track and cross country coach all but one year while my son was playing in college at JBU. I've coached varsity girls and boys basketball as an assistant coach, had the head boys job for a year during a transition, freshman boys and girls coach during that time. I’ve coached little league baseball, softball, football, and youth summer track.
2. What do you enjoy doing outside of coaching?
I enjoy the river, lakes, fishing, and old cars. I love spending time with my three children and nine grandkids. They are the reason I exist.
3. What other roles are you involved with at school?
I am the voice of the “Tigers,” doing public address for high school and junior high football, basketball, soccer and once in a while, baseball and softball. I help with livestreaming of Tiger football and basketball with the OSPNLive network. I’ve served several stints as president of the Oklahoma Girls Track and Cross Country Coaches Association. I’ve been a member of the OTCCCA Meet of Champions committee. I am a registered track and field referee through the National Federation of State High School Associations.
4. Outside of coaching, what’s the most important thing you try to teach student athletes?
The most important thing I try to teach is being responsible for your actions and outcomes. I want athletes to realize they can be what they want to be and it takes hard work to achieve their goals. I love seeing former athletes achieve a good life.
5. What’s your most memorable experience at Tahlequah?
Watching every kid achieve a state track or cross country individual championship. Seeing an athlete like Lily Couch finish state runner-up this year in cross country, then the same on the basketball court. Beating No. 1 Bishop Kelly in girls basketball after trailing at halftime in the OSSAA playoffs. There are so many outstanding athletes – Robin Reese Hood, Angela McDonald, Alex Lewis, Carl Stacey, Darrell Riggs, Brooke Thomas – in track. Coaching my son Shad and daughter Heather in track, and basketball. Seeing Kacey Fishinghawk play her senior year.
– Byron Beers
