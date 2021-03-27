Quick 5: Ernestine Berry

1. How did the John Hair Cultural Center and Museum come about?
Established in 2011, JHCCM is named after one of our most progressive chiefs, John R. Hair, who died in January 2021. The mission is to bring Keetoowah history, culture, and traditions to members and the public through exhibits, presentations, and cultural demonstrations that stimulate discovery, enjoyment, knowledge, and understanding of Keetoowah heritage and ways of living.
2. Research is your expertise. What does that entail?
Beginnings in the southeastern homeland and the migration to an Arkansas Territory reservation in about 1809; removal in 1828 to Indian Territory ahead of the Trail of Tears; sharing of the land with the Cherokee Nation upon arrival in IT in 1838-39; participation in the American Civil War as Union Indian Home Guards; gaining standing in the federal courts through a Certificate of Incorporation prior to the termination of Cherokee governmental functions; and; reorganizing the Keetoowah tribal government during the Indian Reorganization Period, 1934-1950.
3. The JHCCM maintains an archive of historical documents, papers, books, and photographs of founders and families. Explain.
Included are two volumes of early Oklahoma history, published in 1910; the Swimmer Manuscript, published in 1932; and numerous historic and legal works. JHCCM is enlarging its collection of anthropological objects. Among these is a pair of stickball sticks from the 1850s and the 1866 American Civil War flag presented to the Keetoowah Warriors for participation in the war on the side of the North.
4. Preserving cultural arts is a priority. How does that work?
The UKB selects two new Tradition Keepers to join each year. They represent the best in Keetoowah cultural arts and crafts: basket makers, beaders, weavers, bow and arrow makers, blow gun and dart makers, stone carvers, Native apparel designers/makers, jewelry makers, leather workers, first-language Keetoowah (Cherokee) speakers, and historians.
5. You have a bachelor’s in art from TU, a master’s in education administration from NSU, and a master’s in museum studies from OU. You've been a teacher. How did you find yourself part of the UKB?
I grew up in the Bell area and graduated from Stilwell High School. I’m a lifetime member of the UKB. My family are the Sawneys, Daughertys, Ducks, and Vanns. I found two letters written in the syllabary by my great-grandmother, Jennie (Vann) Sawney, in the collection of Cherokee Manuscripts at the Bienecke Library, Yale University. My grandfather, Tsan, was born in 1889, so the letters date between 1899-1909.
– Renee Fite
