Quick 5: Gary McAlpin

1. Over the years, you’ve worked as a therapist and counselor in several capacities. What was that like?
Being in that role humbled me. In every situation – whether with families, addiction, psychiatric, adolescent, or pastoral counseling – I was encouraged by the person or people doing the work, finding within themselves the power to live one more day. That’s some big-time humbling stuff.
2. You’ve also been a Unitarian Universalist minister. How did that come about?
I used to think being a minister meant being in a church, but it’s much bigger than that. Being a minister is to be a voice for those whose voices aren’t heard, to be an advocate for the most vulnerable. The UUA encourages my gifts to be utilized in the most effective and empathic way possible as a denomination. As a minister, that is my goal: to help those who need the most, with whatever gifts we do the best.
3. You’re probably best known as the director of the Sweetwater Foundation. Tell us about that.
Our nonprofit helps families impacted by childhood cancer. We have provided a variety of services, including auto repair for families needing to get their child to treatments, groceries, gas for the numerous hospital visits, and many more unforeseen challenges. Most of our help goes to families in Cherokee County, but we do help others, if we can, from the surrounding areas. The Sweetwater Foundation also has the Zayden’s Toydrive as our partner. This is a another family like our own that has been through the nightmare of childhood cancer.
4. Your son, Kai, was taken from you by childhood cancer. What’s the thing you most want the world to know about him?
Tawodi Kai Angus Jasper McAlpin is the strongest and bravest person I have ever known. After he got sick, he displayed such a fighting will to live and be with his family and those he loved. During his horrific treatment, he was so unbelievably strong; time after time, he fought back to live. He is my hero and my universe. And he was a helluva sword (play) fighter, too!
5. Some folks might not know you collect small-scale die cast Volkswagen vans. What’s that all about?
The Volkswagen Van is the most iconic vehicle of all time. I lived in my first one ('66) for a while and everyone should, at least once in their lifetime.
– Kim Poindexter
