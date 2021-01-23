Quick 5: Gena McPhail

1. When did you begin your job and how important is marketing tourism?
In July 2018, I became tourism director. I was foreseeing the position as strictly marketing and advertising for Tahlequah. Boy, was I wrong! The position encompasses a wide spectrum of responsibilities. A few important duties are staying on top of the latest traveling trends, building a strong presence on a state and national tourism level and exposing every genre of traveler to all aspects of the area. There is something for everyone. So many people have the wrong idea of what Oklahoma has to offer. Area tourism needs to have a strong and loud voice to get the message out that it is not anything close to what people expect; it’s beyond everything they can imagine.
2. What qualities about the area make your job worthwhile?
The people, government officials, businesses, organizations. We have the best people in Cherokee County that I call friends.
3. What aspects of this community do you see growing into the best assets for tourism, and what are the biggest challenges?
The best asset is the variety of entertainment, culture, adventure, dining and nature. The biggest challenge is marketing the area during the pandemic. We are concerned about the spread of COVID and our citizens' health. Another challenge is trying to foresee the future. The warmer months are not far away, and outdoor activities are safer.
4. Do you have upcoming projects to enhance tourism, such as the hotel/motel tax?
The Mobile Tourism Center is an exciting, innovative way to create interest in interaction and visual displays. This will promote tourism and events in the four-state region. Another project is the Cherokee Countywide Hotel/Motel Excise Tax. This will only be collected from visitors and tourists who stay in our lodging facilities. This 4% tax is similar to most lodging taxes across the state and U.S. We are excited about this collaboration, which will promote the county on a national level. One fourth of this tax will go back to the county for roadside beautification. Educational programs on trash pickup and cleaning up our land will be implemented. We ask that all citizens vote "yes."
5. What do you want the community to know about Tour Tahlequah?
It is the community’s marketing agent! We are here for you and your business. Contact our office for events you have and also your business information.
– Renee Fite
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.