1. You’re originally from Michigan. What brought you here?
I came to Tahlequah in 1984 to teach in the new College of Optometry here.
2. Describe your job, which you held for many years, at the NSU Oklahoma College of Optometry.
My job was both interesting and fulfilling. I always wanted to do something that would help others but also was intellectually challenging. In the Optometry College, I had three duties, each of which was exciting: teaching, seeing patients at Hastings Hospital, and doing research. Northeastern State has the very best optometry program in the country, thanks largely to our close association with the Cherokee Nation, which provides a great teaching clinic. Tribal members also benefit from this relationship.
3. You’ve been deeply involved with Habitat for Humanity for a long time. How did that come about?
One of my students, Katherine Elliot, whose father later became the dean of the Optometry College, asked me to go with a group of students from the Wesley Center to Cohoma, Mississippi, to participate in a Habitat for Humanity project. I was so impressed by the ethic behind Habitat for Humanity that I decided to start an affiliate here. Within a year after returning from Mississippi, we were building our first Habitat home in Tahlequah.
4. Since your retirement, you’ve taken up painting and are a respected artist. What inspired you to do that?
After retirement I realized I needed a hobby that I could pursue with an aging body. I always had an interest in drawing, but had never really developed any skill. We were visiting Yosemite National Park in May 2011, and Mary drew my attention to a morning workshop on watercolor painting taught by the resident artist. I bought the needed supplies, attended this event, and was hooked. Jerald Peterson gave me instruction and a lot of encouragement.
5. You’re also known as an activist. What are some of the issues you’re most passionate about?
The issues that concern me the most are climate change and equal opportunity for all. Climate change is the most urgent problem humans are facing, but really it is just a part of respect for the environment. Equal opportunity includes racial justice and a more equitable distribution of wealth. Those issues can be controversial and it is important not to ascribe bad motives to people with different views.
– Kim Poindexter
