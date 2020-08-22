Quick 5: Heather Winn

1. You’ve been the family and consumer science educator here for many years. How and when did you get your start?
I received my bachelor's degree from Oklahoma State in Home Economics Education and Community Service, then I began my career with OSU Extension in McCurtain County as a 4-H and FCS educator (special project) for Choctaw Nation WIC, working with teen moms and pregnant teens in 1995. I moved to Cherokee County as a full-time 4-H educator in 2002, and Ann Cherry retired, I became the FCS educator.
2. What are some of the main functions of your position?
I primarily teach nutrition and health, financial education, and parenting education. I also answer questions that clientele have about the family or home.
3. Which activities are among your favorites, and why?
It's hard to choose! My favorites would be Yoga for Kids, food preparation/preservation and sewing classes. Why? I believe learning basic life skills and living a healthy lifestyle are very important for youth, as well as adults. Making healthy choices every day can affect more than your physical appearance; it can also increase both the length and quality of your life.
4. Many woman in previous generations were members of a “Home Extension Club.” Explain the evolution into today’s groups.
Our OHCE groups (home demonstration clubs) continue to do the work that is important to families. The goal is to help families achieve a higher level of living through education. The organization has adapted its focus to current needs of families through the assistance of OSU Extension educators.
5. You’ve been very open about your family’s particular nutritional needs and are outspoken for healthy eating. Explain your philosophy and the impetus behind it.
Day-to-day life brings challenges, when faced with the unexpected health challenges Ross had at 3 years old; it was a wake-up call for me. I set a goal to make a more positive impact not only on my own family, but all the people I meet daily. I want my children and others to be resilient and living a healthy lifestyle will make those day to day challenges less difficult. Therefore, I encourage and teach eating a balanced diet, exercising regularly and managing stress effectively.
– Kim Poindexter
