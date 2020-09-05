Quick 5: Jack Thorp

1. You studied political science, history and philosophy at the University of the Ozarks. What drew you to law school?
I met my local Prosecuting Attorney David Gibbons while I was in college, and I knew what I wanted to do for a career. I wanted to be a rural prosecutor who could make a difference for the citizens, work with law enforcement, and help victims of crime.
2. You were first assistant district attorney when Brian Kuester was DA. What did your job mostly consist of?
I supervised every aspect of our four DA offices – Adair, Cherokee, Sequoyah, and Wagoner counties. I was the chief litigator and administrator. I traveled the four counties, problem solving, scheduling, and handling personnel and budget issues.
3. Then, Brian left and you became DA. Tell us a little bit about how you run your offices.
I have put in a place a tough and experienced first assistant, Kim Hall. I added a chief of civil and a chief of major crimes as well, which has allowed me the opportunity to focus more on managing the organization – the fifth-largest DA’s office in Oklahoma. I have focused on hiring prosecutors who are from the communities they serve.
4. Some of us have seen you on TV on “true crime” shows on the ID channel. What was that like?
I think I have been on eight shows now. I am actually very shy, so I am always very nervous. The filming can take hours, and I am not great at sitting still that long. I am proud, though, of the cases and the work we have done to get that type of recognition for our area law enforcement officers and their efforts.
5. You’re facing some challenges now with the Supreme Court’s McGirt ruling, which could change how justice is served in this part of Oklahoma. Explain how you’re trying to work with Cherokee and other officials on this issue.
I am a huge fan of the Cherokee Nation and all it has done for its citizens. I have been in this jurisdiction for 10 years, and I have had a hand in sending some very guilty murderers to prison – and many are very likely to get out of prison. That will be terrible for the victims and their families. My heart literally aches for them. But from the beginning, I have been adamant that our office will do whatever we can to help the tribes with this criminal justice burden. It will be terribly difficult for them and I know they realize it. I pray for an agreement that gives the state concurrent jurisdiction.
– Kim Poindexter
