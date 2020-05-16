Quick 5: Jennifer Zehnder

1. You’ve been at NSU for a long time – two stints, in fact. What brought you there?
My fiancé grew up in this area. I was working in Amarillo, Texas, when we met. I joined the NSU Public Relations department in 2002. In spring 2006, I received an offer to write for Western Horseman magazine in Colorado. It was the first resume sent out as a fresh graduate 11 years earlier. After discussing the opportunity with my other half, I jumped at the chance to chase the dream while he did the same in music. I spent two years meeting industry legends, covering events and sharing their stories—but I missed my family and life in Oklahoma. I moved back in 2008 and was freelancing for WH when my old position was posted at NSU. And yes, I got the job, again.
2. Under normal circumstances, what does your job entail?
In the interim director role, my focus is to lead and support the university’s communications functions, including media relations, external marketing, publications and printed collateral, video, photography, graphic design and social media. So that means discussing marketing campaigns with clients, providing design direction to colleagues, fielding media inquiries/statements with teammates, copywriting for ads, commercials and radio—and everything in between.
3. You also raise goats. Tell us a little about that.
Goats were a happy accident—a Valentine’s gift in 2009 that led to a herd of registered purebred Nubians. Folks have added Zehn Nubians to their herds in TX, OK, AR, MN, AZ, IL, IA, OR, SD, ND, DE, OH, TN, IN, MO, LA and SC.
4. You’ve described yourself as being into “all the ag and isolation arts,” as well as “old westerns, boots and souls.” Explain what that means.
I’m pretty easy to entertain, even during a pandemic. I value many of the “older” ways, including classic westerns, the craftsmanship of vintage boots, and the “old souls” who appreciate the same grounding and homesteading ways.
5. What are the biggest challenges you face now, on the personal and professional level?
Personally, I need to remind myself that not everything needs to be hustle; it’s OK to transition side gigs and enjoy them purely as hobbies and creative outlets. Professionally, I think the opportunity exists to find creative and relevant ways to share the NSU value and story, in this new normal.
– Kim Poindexter
