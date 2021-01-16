Quick 5: John Cox

1. You’re one of Cherokee County’s most tenured superintendents. What drew you to education?
I’ve always taken pleasure in making a difference in others' lives. Many in my immediate family are teachers and former superintendents. It was natural that I follow their path into the field. My passion for mathematics and basketball played a role in my choice of teaching and coaching. It is important to say I have had great mentor superintendents throughout my years in Cherokee County.
2. Peggs was one of the first schools in the region to incorporate computers in the classroom. How did that come about?
We take great pride for being on the cutting edge of technology. This interest was started in the 1980s before I arrived at Peggs, and I have been fortunate to help support new and creative technology services both in the classroom and through distance learning. This is a focus of Peggs School.
3. Peggs also serves a high population of special needs students. How did you start fulfilling that need?
It’s of great importance to us that we provide quality individualized instruction for our students, including our special needs population. We believe it is vital to focus on the student and the student’s needs. We believe in a team approach for helping a child.
4. COVID has been a challenge for schools. What steps have you taken to ensure your school’s success?
This has been one of the most difficult years in my 27 years as a superintendent. Every day brings new challenges, but I believe the family environment of our staff and their genuine desire to help children provides the basis for our success. A willingness to listen and learn from other superintendents and schools has helped our school be successful through this pandemic.
5. You’ve run for state superintendent a couple of times. Why did you do that, and do you plan to do it again?
It is important to note that I ran for state superintendent to make a difference in our children’s future. It’s not about the title; it’s about being in a position to make a difference and help others. I may have been runner-up both times, but I believe our education platform gave a voice for hundreds of thousands of Oklahomans who want a better future for our state. We have worked hard to gain trust across the state, and I would be proud to win Oklahoma’s vote to be state superintendent in 2022.
– Kim Poindexter
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.