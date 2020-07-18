Quick 5: Josh Newton

1. You worked in the newspaper business for 12 years, starting at TDP when you were 21 years old. What made you get into journalism?
I’ve always had respect for “home front journalists,” who know their communities and work hard at being “watchdogs.” When the TDP copy editor position came open, I thought it would be a great way to learn local journalism. Also, I’d taken a class taught by former TDP staff writer Eddie Glenn at NSU, and I assumed any place that would hire Eddie must be an interesting place to work. I wasn’t wrong.
2. You covered courts and crime and other things for years, and then you got into graphic design. What did you like best about both jobs?
On the courts-and-crime beat, I preferred the investigative side. That goes back to my respect of journalists who act as watchdogs. There wasn’t much time for it with other responsibilities, but when there was, I felt most at home. Graphic design was just a hobby until I began working at the paper, so it was great to use that on occasion.
3. You went to work at the Cherokee Nation in 2017. What did you start out doing, and what do you do now?
When I moved to Cherokee Nation, I began working in the Communications department as a public relations coordinator, writing press releases and occasionally shooting photos or working with social media. I am now deputy executive director of the Communications team and am working with a great group of writers, photographers, videographers, social media experts and graphic designers. One of the most important things we do is ensure the Cherokee story is told by Cherokees.
4. You got a degree in criminal justice, though you started out studying journalism. What made you change?
The justice system, from policing to social norms and courtroom protocol, has always fascinated me, and while I didn’t end up working in a related profession, the lessons learned from studying that field have been invaluable to my life and work experiences.
5. You’re well-known for your photography skills. How did you become a shutterbug?
I had never used cameras until I began working at TDP, and then, I did so because I had to. It’s now my favorite hobby. About 10 years ago, former Tahlequah Fire Chief Ray Hammons and Casey Baker, who just became chief, asked me if I would document their team and what they encounter. I love the challenge of getting the next shot in unexpected circumstances, and being out there beside the TFD guys has been an honor.
– Kim Poindexter
