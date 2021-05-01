Quick 5: Kathy Tibbits

1. You’re an attorney. What made you decide on that field, and what are your specialties?
My parents were teachers. I expected to be a teacher. But at Tahlequah High, I loved being a debater. I wanted to be able to use critical thinking skills. I’ve been winding down my practice for about five years and I’m almost retired. My true love was environmental law. I went to the U.S. Supreme Court on the Illinois River case.
2. You have a keen interest in Cherokee history. What inspired you?
Doing the genealogy on our family sparked my curiosity. There were clues in the many early writings about Cherokees and Cherokee lifeways. It is fascinating to fill in the details of the lives of our ancestors. It helps me understand more about the world. I’m a geek for Cherokee textile history and design.
3. You are part of the local arts and entertainment community. What types of music do you favor? Do you play any instruments?
I appreciate almost every kind of music, but my favorites are original local singer-songwriters, inspired by the river, for example. We call it River Red Dirt, Americana. I co-produced a couple of CDs of River Music by about 13 bands or ensembles on each album, available at the gallery. I play conga, washboard, and rhythms.
4. Tell us about “Fluffy’s Compleat Boutique” – starting with what “Fluffy” means.
Fluffyshoes was a Tahlequah Tattler social media personae who included ads from imaginary "Fluffy’s Compleat Boutique," which was an homage to mom-and-pop entrepreneurship. You could get fishing worms and prom dresses there. A decade later, I opened a fiber arts studio in Stilwell, renting a quilter, selling quilts and tie-dyes and art.
5. Lately you’ve invested your energy into Tahlequah Creates, and people love it. Explain the concept and mission.
Creates is an artist collaborative, curating local art for sale. We’re a co-op. Profits go directly to artists. Until COVID, we hosted art classes, make-and-takes, and house concerts. Even without those, we’re Tahlequah’s destination art experience. We just staged the new River Brewhouse with art. Displayed there are beautiful guitars and quilts, river paintings, and watercolors.
~ Kim Poindexter
