Quick 5: Lena Huffman

1. You moved to the U.S. from Russia. What were the biggest challenges?
I moved from Russia at age 27, but first lived in the U.S. for a year in 1998 as a foreign exchange student. So as an adult, I was prepared, but as a 15-year-old attending Guthrie High School as a senior, I had culture shock. I spoke English, but no one prepared me for my homeroom history teacher on day 1 of high school in a foreign land. He said, “Well, hello, Communist!”
2. Explain the process by which you became a U.S. citizen.
I was sworn in as a U.S. citizen two years ago, just in time to vote in this election. I had much paperwork, a test, an interview, the entire naturalization process. It was tedious, bit not difficult. I am honored to be a citizen.
3. You run Encore Performing Society here in Tahlequah. What does that entail?
Passion and copious volunteer hours. I juggle the direction and oversight of everything: board chair, artistic director, choreographer, rehearsals, coach/mentor, advertising, cleanup, backstage hand, and roadie. It is lots of work, but very rewarding. Since 2012, these dancers have experienced so much: ballet productions, first-time performances, performances at the nation's capital. International performance is next on my bucket list.
4. How have you expanded your dance teaching over the years?
I started teaching at a young age, and matured as a small-business owner fir Academy of Performing Arts. Since then, I have achieved the status of international CLRG-certified Irish Dance teacher, and became a champion dancer. In ballet, I’ve had the honor of teaching in Russia; completed physical fitness safety training to ensure my students have the best and safest flexibility practices; am internationally certified in all Progressing Ballet Technique levels; and have taken seminars on running a successful nonprofit.
5. You have brought your son into the performing arts world, and your friends say you have an affinity for working with kids. What does that mean to you?
I teach my students more than dance; they learn perseverance, work ethic, poise, the value of achievement and teamwork. I am honest with them; I am their greatest supporter and toughest critic – something I learned from my mother. I praise when it’s earned, and they respect that. We spend many hours and months together, and create bonds that make us all one big family.
– Kim Poindexter
