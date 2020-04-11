Quick 5: Linda Axley

1. You are known as one of the “Founding Mothers” of Help in Crisis. Explain how that came about.
In December 1979 I moved here from OSU for an internship at Cherokee County Health Department. A group of folks wanted to establish a 24-hour crisis line and shelter for victims of domestic violence and their children. I helped organize the board, and HIC was incorporated. We trained volunteers and began providing services in 1981. We had volunteers and support, but did not get much state funding until after 1982. It was not against the law to beat your wife then. Those involved in the early years, and still today, are the "founding mothers."
2. You worked for a time at NSU. What did you do?
I worked at NSU for 25 years as an adjunct instructor in the Psychology Department, teaching weekend seminars related to domestic violence and sexual assault, victim advocacy and counseling, and for prevention strategies to be used by counseling professionals, teachers, and law enforcement.
3. You spent the bulk of your career at the Oklahoma State Department of Health, and retired as an administrator. What was that like?
It was exhilarating, exhausting, and rewarding! I spent over 30 years with the State Department of Health, as a clinical psychologist, then as regional health administrator for Cherokee, Mayes and Adair counties, retiring in 2010. Early on, my job was providing counseling services for children and families, working with victim/survivors of domestic abuse and sexual assault. As administrator, I participated in public health initiatives, including efforts to address health disparities.] Cherokee County Health Services Council, Community Health Coalition, and the beginning of NEOHealth were accomplished by collaboration with health care folks, educators, politicians, and community involvement.
4. Tell us some of what you’re doing now.
I am on Northeastern Health System’s Community Advisory Board for our Internal Medical Residency Program. Having these physicians available is such a blessing. I love volunteering with the Humane Society, and have adopted three dogs.
5. Many people are concerned about the rising costs of health care. What are your thoughts?
If there were an easy solution, we wouldn’t be in such a mess. But greed and self-interest on the part of some corporations and insurance companies, and political squabbling, created a situation that denies affordable care and medications to many. Decisions about “who gets what” are made by people far removed from the day-to-day lives of us “common folk," and as costs of keep spiraling, many are left helpless.
– Kim Poindexter
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.