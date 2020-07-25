Quick 5: Linda Cheatham

1. Tell us how you first got involved with Habitat for Humanity.
When I moved to Tahlequah 30 years ago, I met George Fulk, who asked me to help him establish Tahlequah Habitat. We were both members of the founding board. Fast forward to 2009. I had retired from the Department of Corrections, completed a five-year research project for Northeastern State University Optometry, and was hired as executive director for Tahlequah Habitat.
2. Habitat builds houses for low-income families, with the families contributing “sweat equity.” Describe the typical process for putting up a house.
After the applicants qualify for the home loan, they begin their "sweat equity," working on a Habitat house, either for themselves or another homeowner. They can also work hours in the Habitat Restore. Single adults complete 300 hours; households with two or more adults complete 500 hours before ownership. It's very rewarding to help build your own house.
3. You now have the ReSale stores. How do those help maintain the operation?
ReStore is a Habitat trademark and Tahlequah has two of them. The ReStore Home Improvement Store is at 198 W. First, and ReStore Rack Clothing Store is behind the post office. Between both stores, people donate, and we resell almost everything. All profits from the ReStores help build Habitat houses and keep items out of the landfill.
4. COVID-19 has presented challenges for charitable organizations. How have you overcome those, and where are you now?
During COVID-19, I kept the Habitat office open with the door locked, but both ReStores shut down for six weeks. The employees were laid off, but the donations kept coming. Three volunteers came daily and carried donations inside the buildings. Both Restores are now open to the public.
5. If someone wants to help Habitat, what do you need most – money, donations or items, or skilled people to help with houses?
We need funds for house building, and volunteers to help build houses. The construction supervisor will teach volunteers what to do if they are not skilled. We also need volunteers in the ReStores to help process the donations. People can sign up on the website, www.tahlequahhabitat.org or call 918-453-1332.
– Kim Poindexter
