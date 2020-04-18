1. You and your late husband, Lloyd, have been involved in the community for a long time, and he was on the city council. Why did he run, and what were his key issues?
Kreuger Corn and Roy Cartwright involved Lloyd in the Industrial Park; he worked to bring in jobs that paid good wages. As a meteorologist, he worked at the Tulsa airport, so he was interested in improving ours. He got a grad student to work all summer taking measurements of Bear Creek. She designed our walking trail and other improvements. Lloyd and Blake Purdy created the waterfall by the water park, at no cost to the city.
2. He was famous for his spaghetti. How did that come about?
Lloyd’s first wife, who died young, was Italian, and she taught him the family’s way of making spaghetti, meatballs and “gravy.” You bake the meatballs, never put them in the sauce, and make sure there’s plenty of garlic! He loved making spaghetti for NSU basketball team fundraisers. The date was set for fall 2014 when we found out he was ill and couldn’t do it.
3. And then, you were on the city council. What were some of your achievements?
Our city was dangerous for pedestrians, as it lacked sidewalks. I did get traction in that area. I’m pleased our walking trail is becoming a reality. I was for the bond issue and am happy most projects are coming to fruition.
4. Where does Tahlequah need to improve now?
We need trash and safe pedestrian improvement. I’ve seen out-of-town buses offload kids on South Muskogee, and as they dart across, they take their lives into their hands. I would like to see a crosswalk. There is senior housing behind KFC. I’ve seen them with walkers, trying to cross. When people walk, they should take bags for trash pickup, so our city would look more inviting. People complain about our streets and they need repair, but as people shop online, our city’s ability to function will diminish, since sales tax is our only revenue.
5. You’re a travel agent. Where do you tend to send people, and what are your favorites?
We’ve been in business 20 years! Most “bucket lists” include Alaska, Australia, Scotland, New Zealand, Mexico, Italy, Costa Rica, Ireland and Hawaii. My favorite is wherever I last visited, so now it’s Antarctica. The place that’s hardest for me to leave is Ireland, but I would go back to many places. Travel is in my blood, since I’m an “Army brat."
– Kim Poindexter
