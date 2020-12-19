Quick 5: Lori Enlow

1. How did you become a nurse practitioner?
My grandmother was a nurse, and I admired her so much. Once I became a nurse, I worked with wonderful nurse practitioners and decided to further my education and practice.
2. Explain what your job entails.
I work for Cherokee Elder Care Program of All-inclusive Care for the Elderly, a federal program to keep elders in their homes. The PACE center combines an adult day health center, primary care office, and rehab facility under one roof.
3. You're a runner. What made you start?
I got my running bug from my dad. I have an adventurous spirit, and running and nature bring me joy. Races take me places most people never see and experience, and that keeps me motivated.
4. Tell us about the Boston Marathon you ran in.
It was 2013, I had raced the hardest I ever have, in 3:22 minutes. I walked from the finish to meet [husband] Todd and since I was cold, we slipped into a crowded restaurant. I changed clothes and kept my medal around my neck. Then I saw people pointing at the TVs. Within minutes, an announcement told us to stay inside, as there had been explosions. I realized I needed to let my family know I was OK. I got a text out just before cell service went down; there was concern it could trigger more bombs. Fortunately, my kids stopped watching the race when they knew I was not going to come in first, second, third, or 300th. They knew I was safe.
5. You're outspoken about COVID-19. What advice do you give others?
I have seen this virus up close, and people afraid and struggling to breathe. I explain they need to let their grandmother know they have COVID and were likely contagious when they visited her. People don't see the contact of the contact of the contact dying on a ventilator. If ER nurses can wear N95 masks 12 hours a day, scarring their faces, the least we can do is wear one when we go to businesses and interact with those not under our own roof. The least we can do is space apart, avoid unnecessary gatherings. The little things we do save the most lives. You do not know whom you are sentencing to death.
- Kim Poindexter
