Quick 5: Loyal Plumb

1. What brought you to Tahlequah?
I married a local girl whose family has been here since the Trail of Tears, descended from Conrad Hair. And after moving all over the country as the son of a football coach, I really wanted to settle down in a community and plant roots. It was the third-best decision of my life.
2. What makes Tahlequah a good place to raise a family?
Its uniqueness relative to all facets of life: a community with the most amazing natural beauty; a rich cultural community; great health care; closeness to urban markets of Fayetteville and Tulsa; NSU and its intellectual impact; an amazing cross section of diverse people – what more do we need?
3. You worked at the Bureau of Indian Affairs. What was that like? And you work at the bank now?
I worked within the Indian Country framework with Office of Special Trustee for Native Americans in conjunction with BIA, to meet the needs of Native peoples nationwide. It helped me understand our cultural DNA even more than being married into a politically active Cherokee family. I saw so many Native communities without half the success and lifestyle here. Through my late father-in-law, Gary Chapman, Susan and I were allowed to participate in buying the smallest bank in the state, First State Bank of Hulbert, in 1996. With his passing and our growth, Susan asked me to come home and assist the transition to what we have become.
4. You're a board member on the Arts Council of Tahlequah. Why do you support the arts this way?
All the arts – performance, music, traditional painting and sculpture – are among the things that make this world such a beautiful thing to be a part of. It's a truly human experience that enhances everyone’s experience in so many different ways. I believe the arts set a community apart in this endeavor called life.
5. What is something interesting about you most people don't know?
I have been part of the dramatic arts over the past 20 years, primarily in church settings, and who knows where that trail may take me?
– Renee Fite
