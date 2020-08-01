Quick 5: Michael Stopp

1. You’ve been chief of staff for District 2 Congressman Markwayne Mullin for a while now. How did you get involved in politics, and when?
I began my path in politics by volunteering for Tom Coburn’s first congressional campaign. It was my sophomore year in high school. I believe in the principles of limited government, and Dr. Coburn was the first Republican candidate who espoused those principles and could win the 2nd District.
2. You’re also involved with the Republican Party. What are your main goals for the moment?
Currently I am the state committeeman for the Cherokee County Republican Party. I am also a delegate to the Republican National Convention. This will be my third national convention. I was a delegate-alternate in 2012 and delegate in 2016.
3. What are the biggest challenges you’ve faced in working for a U.S. congressman?
The limit on what can actually be accomplished without working closely with other offices to change federal policy. But it has also been eye-opening to see what a congressional office can do to help constituents who are struggling with federal agencies. Our office can help constituents facing issues from Social Security to the IRS to the Corps of Engineers.
4. You have other eclectic interests, such as working as a sports official, serving in Leadership Oklahoma, and Native issues. Tell us about those.
I really enjoy working with different groups. As a Cherokee, Native issues are always close to home. My family has worked in many different aspects of Indian Country, and the perspective I have learned from them has always informed my views on federal Indian policy. That is not limited to politics. Working on a Native American sports program and continuing to educate others about American Indian culture and history is a driving force in all I do.
5. So what’s in your future? Can you see yourself ever running for elected office yourself?
I don’t ever see myself running for office. I will continue to work in different aspects to see that the interests of my [Cherokee] people and Oklahomans are heard. There are many avenues that we can take to be an advocate for the causes we believe in.
– Kim Poindexter
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.