Quick 5: Michelle Newton

1. You went to college to be a teacher. How did you start that career?
In December 2006, I graduated from Northeastern State University. I started teaching right away at Shiloh Christian School. I was there for two years as the first- and second-grade teacher.
2. Then you went to the Tahlequah Public Library. When and why did you make that move?
In 2008, I left Shiloh and was hoping to further my teaching career in the public school system. September rolled around, and I was still looking for a school that fit me. I happened to stop by the Tahlequah library one day for books to read. While talking to a friend, who was one of the clerks, she told me they were looking for a new children’s librarian. I applied and got an interview. The rest is history.
3. You’re much-loved by many area children and their parents. Describe your job at the library under normal circumstances.
My job consist of planning all the programs for children ages birth to teens. I buy all the items you see in those departments: books, movies, launchpads, audio books, and parenting books. I am responsible for the Summer Reading Program. I also help at the front desk whenever I can.
4. COVID-19 has seriously affected library operations. What has been the biggest challenge for you and your colleagues?
Virtual programing is something I do not enjoy very much. We had to learn to shoot and edit videos with all new software in about two weeks. I miss the excitement and happiness of sharing a book with the kids during Storytimes. I miss learning something new to share with our teens. I had about three weeks to come up with a totally different Summer Program. Normally I start planning in September. I had to throw almost all of this year’s plans out the window and start over. In general, another big challenge is helping people on computers. It is almost impossible to stay 6 feet away from someone who needs help on them.
5. What’s in store for the future?
The future is a hard thing to plan for right now because of COVID. My plan for now is to be here at the library, trying my best to help our community in any way I can for many years to come.
– Kim Poindexter
