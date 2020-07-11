Quick 5: Misty Presley

1. When you attended NSU, what were you thinking in terms of future plans?
I went to NSU for three years, but didn’t graduate. I was going to get a business admin degree, but I started working at Goldie’s when I was 16 and knew that I wanted to go in the restaurant business.
2. Tell us about some of the jobs you had before Presley’s Burgers.
I started out as a hostess and Goldie’s because I didn’t want to “wait” on people, and then I saw how much money the waitresses were making, and I quickly changed my mind, I worked there for about six years and was one of the assistant managers for a while. I was lucky to have Don and Barbara Coffman, who owned Goldie’s; they took me under their wings and taught me so many things. I also worked for Walmart, both in the store and home office in operations.
3. So what made you decide to work at the burger joint?
I worked for Kris Harris at Harris Burgers, and when she decided to retire from here it just seemed like the perfect fit. My parents own the restaurant.
4. COVID-19 has been a challenge, for sure. How have you met it head-on?
The coronavirus has really changed how we do things. We are still just doing drive-thru and curbside. It’s just my family that works here, so if one of us got infected, we would have to close indefinitely, and it's just not a risk we want to take. We have had a few customers who have become infected in the past week, so we feel like we’ve made a good call on keeping our dining area closed. We have been very fortunate that businesses not directly impacted by the virus have been very supportive of us, and we have a lot of regulars who are still calling in orders.
5. What about plans for the future?
The future for restaurants has definitely changed. I think the best thing we can all do is be supportive of one another and try not to criticize people or businesses. This is all new to us, and I think everyone is trying to do the best they can.
– Kim Poindexter
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.