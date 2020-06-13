Quick 5: Nancy Garber

1. You moved to Tahlequah in the mid-1980s, and immediately got a job at the Daily Press. What is your most memorable moment as a journalist?
I had a front row seat into the culture of Tahlequah and met people who became lifelong friends. I heard about Charles Troy Coleman, set to be the first inmate executed by Oklahoma in more than 20 years. I traveled to McAlester to interview and photograph Coleman, one of his last meetings with the media. Being in a room with a guy on death row is something you don’t forget.
2. You started as a photographer, an occupation and hobby you’ve maintained. Tell us about that.
My first camera was a Kodak Brownie purchased with Top Value stamps at age 8, and I’ve been hooked on photography ever since. The Press needed a photojournalist just as I arrived in town. I’ve been fortunate to travel and meet interesting people through my leisure activities and work for 45 years, and enjoy capturing life as it’s happening through the lens.
3. You retired a few years ago as NSU’s director of communications and marketing. Describe your tenure there.
I enjoyed getting to know students, staff, faculty, and alumni, and the challenge of new and interesting projects. The Emerald Ball was our classy, innovative approach to gain institutional support. The highlight of my NSU adventure was overseeing committees that created the statue of Sequoyah at the entrance to Seminary Hall and the book, “Roots from the Cherokees,” both in honor of our centennial celebration. Even in retirement, NSU is woven into my life.
4. How about your work in advertising?
I was a serious journalist, and never expected to be involved in advertising or PR. For a while, I was TDP advertising director, then became campaign coordinator and manager for several political candidates. When the PR opportunity opened at NSU, I was excited to apply my marketing skills to higher education.
5. You’re known as someone who gets things done behind the scenes. While at NSU, you set up a phone bank so locals could vote for student Carrie Underwood on “American Idol.” You also helped a certain newspaper editor get into the Journalism Hall of Fame. What motivates you to do this?
I’ve always found it easier to shine the light on others, which is why I enjoyed newspaper work. But I’ve never felt deprived of credit or recognition. Carrie’s win was as exciting to me as a campaign victory or athletic championship. I’ve done some speech and ghost writing, and earned my share of bylines. It’s rewarding to facilitate good things happening behind the scenes and shaping how people see the world.
– Kim Poindexter
