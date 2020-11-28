Quick 5: Pete Henshaw

1. You started out in journalism. How did your career unfold?
I started taking photos in elementary school at Lake Tahoe where I grew up. I took a photo of a house burning on my way home from senior prom. The local newspaper bought it and ran it on the front page. When I realized I could make money taking photos of real-life events, I decided to pursue it. There were not many photojournalism jobs around, so the market was tight. I studied journalism at the University of Nevada and added writing and layout to my resume. I got my first full-time photo job at the Tahoe World in Tahoe City, California. The best part of that job was every time it snowed, I got to go to a ski area and take photos for the front page.
2. What brought you to Tahlequah?
I visited my mother here several times over a few years and fell in love with the people and landscape. The people here are so much nicer than out west, and the land is as beautiful as Tahoe. I eventually moved here because I had more friends here than where I grew up.
3. For years, you were NSU’s photographer. What was that like, and what’s your favorite memory?
Being a university photographer has to be one of the most fun jobs in the world. I had full access to most events, which made capturing good photos pretty easy. My favorite event is graduation. You really feel the emotion when zooming in on graduates when they receive their diplomas. My favorite was when a blind student received a standing ovation. Dr. Steve Turner told her what was happening when he handed her the diploma, and she burst into tears, as did I and many others.
4. Now you’re studying public health leadership. What made you choose that path?
The pandemic led me to public health. There seems to be a need for public health communication now more than ever, with health issues being politicized.
5. What are some of your favorite things to do on your down time?
I enjoy spending time with my fiancé, Katie, and family. I garden, hike, fish and golf as well.
– Kim Poindexter
