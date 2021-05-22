Quick 5: Ray Hammons

1. How did you get your start with the Tahlequah Fire Department?
I served 31 years with TFD. I was working at the Parks Department. Kevin Smith was my boss and was also a volunteer with TFD; I was sometimes with him when he responded to scenes. He asked me to consider joining, so I talked to my wife and did.
2. Tell us one of your most memorable experiences as a firefighter.
I guess my most memorable moment, like for most firefighters, was my first structure fire I was able to go in: Grace Baptist Church. It was a big one and Jeff Harris took me in. I was excited and scared at the same time. The smoke was thick and it was hot, but we found the hot spot and put it out. I was on top of the world and thought I was invincible, but it didn’t take long for the other firefighters to bring me down to earth.
3. You retired recently as chief. How did you wind up in that position, and is there a particular chief you worked for who mentored you?
A combination of training, involvement, and luck, but mostly the support of my wife, kids, TFD firefighters and a lot of good folks in this community who had more confidence in me than I had in myself. I will never be able to repay the support and kindness given to me by them. Chiefs Sam Pinson, Robert Frank and Nick Purkey were my biggest mentors, and Chief Pinson still advises me. You don’t leave this world debt-free; everybody has had help, and thank God!
4. Now you’re city compliance officer. How did that come about?
I was slated to retire and I was approached by the city to help coordinate the compliance departments: Inspection, Storm Water, Animal Control, Abatement, Code Enforcement and special projects, assisting the city administrator. I thought it would be a way to continue to serve, so I accepted.
5. If you have any spare time, what do you do with it?
If I get time, I love to camp, travel and spend time with my wife, kids and grandkids, and every once in a while, I get to golf. I love to hang out with the firefighters and listen to their stories, woes, and adventures. I am proud to remain their brother! They are an extended family that extends for a lifetime.
– Kim Poindexter
