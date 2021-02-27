Quick 5: Robyn Pursley

1. How long have you been part of River City Players, and what do you enjoy about it?
I have been artistic director since 2005, but started working as a stage manager as an undergraduate. I love that we have the opportunity to merge our educational mission with professional activities and expectations.
2. You've served as interim dean of the College of Liberal Arts. What are your responsibilities at NSU?
In addition to teaching, I oversee the Sequoyah Institute Performing Arts Series as executive director and assist with recruitment and promotions in the College of Liberal Arts. Teaching is my favorite part. I feel fortunate to have been able to merge my passion for education and theater. I love teaching all my classes, but one of my favorites is always Creative Drama for Children.
3. You're also a dedicated mom who goes on school trips, and your husband, Scott, also works at NSU and is part of RCP. What do you enjoy about being a mom and spouse?
Being married is about collaboration, so my husband and I get lots of practice at work, as well as at home. We make a great team and have a remarkable way of working together professionally without letting our personal relationship negatively impact things. I adore being a mom. I am lucky because my kids are all awesome and make me proud every day. Being a parent mirrors the experience of a teacher who watches students grow and develop as human beings. I not only have my kiddos at home, but I have a whole gang of drama students whose journeys I have the privilege of being a part of.
4. You've been a board member of Arts Council of Tahlequah for four years. Why do you serve and why is it important to keep arts as a focus for a community?
I am a huge advocate of the arts, and think it's vital that all people have access to the arts in some fashion. When the opportunity came to join Arts Council of Tahlequah, I was thrilled to serve. Without the arts, a community can certainly function, but the presence of the arts immediately creates a level of enrichment that life does not have without them.
5. Your cupcakes are superb. How did you become a master cupcake baker?
My fascination with cakes began as a simple desire to make cool birthday cakes for my kids. I like the creative aspect of baking and decorating, as well as the fact that I provide people with a little simple pleasure and happiness by making yummy baked goods for them.
- Renee Fite
