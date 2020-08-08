Quick 5: Scott Pettus

1. You were in journalism school back in the ‘80s with our executive editor. What was that like, and what were your plans then?
I was always impressed with the talent we had at The Northeastern – even more so now. Honestly, I believe I learned more from the student journalists than what was taught in the classroom. I was considered just the sports guy, but I actually went on to become news editor before graduation. Sports journalism, though, was what I always planned to do.
2. You ultimately went into sports information. Give us a little background on what you did early in your career.
I was named SID at Cameron University immediately after graduation, but found I missed NSU and Tahlequah. After only six months away, I returned to KTLQ Radio and worked for my second family, Ralph and Evelyn Lynch, until they sold the stations. I learned every facet of the radio business from being an on-air personality, news/sports director, and sales. I was hired at NSU in 1993 and joined Athletics in 1995.
3. You’ve also been known over the years for your “radio voice” and for “calling” the Redmen/RiverHawks games. How did that come about?
I began as a statistician for Steve Buzzard and Dan Fuller who did THS and NSU football games in 1981. They both decided to leave the booth in 1983, and I was basically chosen by default. I was fortunate to have mentors like John Brooks, Ed Brocksmith, Jerry Vaughn and others who took time to teach me how to be a successful broadcaster.
4. Describe your current position at NSU.
It’s the best job in the world for me. I am responsible for external operations, advancement and fundraising for the Athletics Department. I also provide video imaging (video board and streaming) during football and basketball season to enhance the game day environment. It is a privilege to assist our Media Studies students in gaining valuable experience through our video platforms as interns or student workers.
5. You’re also a “storm chaser,” and are assistant director of emergency operations here. What does that entail?
This is my community service, and I love the people in Tahlequah and Cherokee County. I have spent more than 35 years studying meteorology and storm-spotting techniques to help keep our communities safe during severe weather. Emergency Management also has a vital role in the mitigation and recovery aspects of the COVID-19 pandemic, so there’s more to EM than just weather.
– Kim Poindexter
