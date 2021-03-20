Quick 5: Shaun West

1. You’ve been with the Humane Society of Cherokee County nearly 20 years now. What made you get involved?
I moved to Tahlequah 22 years ago and I brought my four cats with me in a U-Haul from Fayetteville on curvy U.S. 62 during a very hot 4th of July weekend. After that trip, I knew I was an animal lover and wanted to get involved with cats and dogs in Cherokee County. One HSCC meeting later and I was a member of the "cat crew" at the shelter.
2. What are some of the duties you perform around the shelter these days?
We all perform many duties at the shelter, but I am currently not only the president of the Humane Society, but I also am the volunteer coordinator and the coordinator of dog walking, as well as an original member of the "cat crew."
3. Name some of the biggest challenges you face with HSCC.
This past year has been a huge challenge for not only HSCC, but all nonprofits. We have not been able to do any of our fundraising activities, and most, if not all, of our volunteer activities have been suspended due to the pandemic. Our biggest challenge will be getting these volunteers and activities back on track when things open up.
4. We’re told you get attached to the animals. Tell us about one or two of your most memorable dogs or cats.
Wow, that's a hard one. Every one of these cats and dogs are "mine," and that's how I treat them. Two of my favorites are my shelter buddy (the world's biggest beagle), John Deere, who is waiting at the shelter for his forever home; and Brinkley, a beautiful, old, tough, mangled brindle pit that crossed the rainbow bridge a few years ago.
5. How can people in the community help you with your mission?
Please spay and neuter your pets. That is the No. 1 mission of the HSCC. If you have time and would like to volunteer, we have plenty of opportunities; call us at 918-457-7997. We are always in need of supplies and or monetary donations; please see our website at www.humanecherokeecounty.org for a list of what we could use.
– Kim Poindexter
