Quick 5: Stephen Highers

1. You’ve worked for the Cherokee Nation for some time. What do you do there?
I oversee the entrepreneurial development services for Cherokee Nation Commerce. I oversee our commercial and consumer lending operations through our CDFI, small business technical assistance and training, the Cort Mall incubator program, and the Kawi Café training facility. I absolutely love my job and great people I get to work with every day!
2. Before that, you worked in Congress. Tell us about that experience.
I started working for Congressman Dan Boren two days after I graduated from college in 2005, and it was absolutely a wonderful and rewarding experience. I got to travel Northeast Oklahoma for 7-1/2 years and work with community and civic leaders to bring resources and solutions to issues facing rural Oklahoma.
3. Now you’re on the Tahlequah City Council. What made you decide to run for office?
I decided to run because I saw Tahlequah’s future potential and I wanted to be part of helping to make it the best it could be. I knew that I could be a strong, passionate voice for the community, and I’ve been blessed to be elected twice.
4. What do you consider your greatest achievement as a city councilor?
What first comes to mind is the completion of the Tahlequah Comp Plan. I was excited to finally have a plan that would guide our community for future growth. I also am really happy about the West Fourth Street expansion, the expansion of the history/community trail, and the creation of Open Streets Tahlequah, which has become a wonderful annual community event.
5. You’re interested in community projects and politics. Where do you see yourself in five years?
Who knows what the future holds. I know in five years, whether you find me on the City Council, being a Chamber of Commerce Ambassador, or volunteering for Open Streets Tahlequah, I’ll be an active and vocal proponent of Tahlequah’s future.
– Kim Poindexter
