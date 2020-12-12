Quick 5: Steven Goss

1. How long have you been involved with high school athletics?
This is my 16th year in public schools. I spent my first 10 years coaching and teaching, and this is my sixth year in administration at Keys.
2. What are some other schools where you've coached or been an athletic director?
I began my career at Muskogee Public Schools, and I was an assistant coach in basketball, football and golf. I was there for four years and then went to Haskell High School to be the head basketball coach there for three years. I left Haskell to be the head boys' basketball coach at Edmond North High School, and I was there three years before I came to Keys.
3. What are some of your most memorable experiences or achievements as a coach or athletic director?
My favorite memory as a coach was making the State tournament at Haskell and Edmond North. The Haskell State tournament was my first as a player or coach after making Area many, many times. My favorite memories as an athletic director have to be the restoring of the culture of success here at Keys. We have had 18 teams make a State tournament during my tenure at Keys.
4. What sports were you involved in as a high school or college athlete?
I was primarily a basketball player during my youth, although I did also participate in track and cross country in high school. I graduated from Hilldale High School and I was an Academic All-State basketball player.
5. How did you make your way to Keys High School and when did you get there?
I knew I was leaving a really good basketball team at Edmond North – they won State the year after I came here – but coming home was an easy decision. My family and I moved into the cabin on the lake, and I truly love my job and the people and community I get to be with every day.
– Byron Beers
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.