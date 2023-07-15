By Sara Serrano
1. Where are you from?
I am from Madison, Wisconsin.
2. What do you for work?
I am the site director at Hunter’s Home in Park Hill, which is part of the Oklahoma Historical Society.
3. What inspired you to enter into the museum field?
Two things inspired me to go into museum work. The first was that since my parents were teachers, they had summers off. So each summer, we would take a three- to four-week trip across the country. Since museums were relatively inexpensive to go to with a family of five, we went to a lot of museums along the way. The second thing that inspired me was that my fourth-grade teacher read the “Little House on the Prairie” books by Laura Ingalls Wilder to us. At about that time as well, “Little House on the Prairie” came on TV and my hometown opened a new museum, which I volunteered at. I think all these little things combined to fuel my interest in history.
4. What is your favorite part of your job?
There are a lot of things I love about my job. One is being able to spend the time to talk to people and get them excited about history. I also enjoy doing research to figure out how something was done in the 19th century and then putting it into practice and seeing if we can do it the same way today. I also enjoy tracking down answers to the little questions of history, like what were buttons made out of in 1850! It’s these little details that make history come alive, in my opinion.
5. What do you like to in your free time?
In my free time, I enjoy sewing, knitting, reading, and going antique shopping. I am also enjoying exploring this part of the country, since this is the first time I have spent any time out of the Midwest.
