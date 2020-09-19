Quick 5: Susan Chapman Plumb

1. Your father, Gary, was well-known both as a bank executive and Cherokee Nation official. What did you learn from him?
I learned how to listen and problem solve from my father. He was an astute listener, story-teller, and mentor. He dealt with people from all walks of life and treated everyone with fairness and compassion. Our phone rang constantly and I never saw him not answer it. He taught me to anticipate others' needs and problems and be a part of a solution. He was a humble man.
2. What made you decide to get into the banking business yourself?
When you deal with people's finances, you are dealing with their hopes and dreams. So to be able to help individuals and small businesses fulfill their hopes and dreams, make a living for themselves and others and keep their trust and finances secure – there's not a more sacred calling.
3. What are your biggest challenges as the top official at Bank of Cherokee County?
I go to work every day with a terrific team who are experts at what they do and love managing and mentoring employees. I consider challenges as opportunities and I like solving long-term strategic challenges. The issues small businesses face are consolidation, automated intelligence replacing humans, cost-effective delivery in a customer service environment. Lack of understanding from nationally elected officials regarding mom-and-pop and small businesses and how important they are to the county is our biggest challenge.
4. You’re on the Northeastern Health System Hospital Foundation board. What’s the overarching goal?
My goal as a trustee is to ensure Tahlequah remains an example, delivering world-class medical care and treatment in a rural setting. We are setting the example few rural hospitals in the U.S. have been able to do. Long-term, compassionate, strategic thinking and collaborating with Cherokee Nation and NeoHealth are musts.
5. You’re active in the community in other ways, too. What projects and programs are your priorities?
Two projects that are front and center are helping the Cherokee Heritage Center reach its potential and ensuring our citizens with developmental disabilities are treated with fairness and dignity. Cherokee Nation and the Heritage Center board are poised to demonstrate the amazing accomplishments of the real people in an environment that elevates the interpretation of our stories and treasures. I have a grandson with a rare genetic disorder that guides my involvement with the disabled community.
– Kim Poindexter
