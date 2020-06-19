In 2009 I received the John Shurr Journalism Award, which included an internship at the Cherokee Nation newspaper, the Cherokee Phoenix, reporting on various topics. I spent that summer in Tahlequah and after I graduated college, I was offered a reporter position with the Cherokee Phoenix. I then moved to Tahlequah in the summer of 2010.
Moving to Tahlequah was actually a bit of a culture shock for me after growing up in a small town in Ohio. While working at the Cherokee Phoenix, I learned a lot about my tribe and the Cherokee people and how important it was to share their stories and make sure that the Cherokee people were informed about what was happening within their tribe. As a young reporter having never covered tribal events, I think one of my biggest challenges was sometimes trying to obtain information for some of the more investigative articles. The Cherokee Phoenix is a free press but the tribe has laws that differ from federal or state laws so it was sometimes difficult to obtain information. My favorite beat to cover was Gaming Commission meetings. I don't believe they report on those meetings anymore but it gave me the chance to learn about gaming compacts and how tribal gaming operates; where the money goes, essentially.
There was never a quiet day while working at the Daily Press but my typical day included combing through police and sheriff reports for the beats, and going to the courthouse to gather documents for the Daily Log. I also covered city and county news so I spent my mornings visiting with county and city officials to see what was happening. I sat through and reported on several city and county meetings, as well as several court cases. I was out in the field covering fires, motor vehicle collisions and bomb threats. I had to be on my toes because I knew that at any moment something could happen and it was my responsibility to quickly and accurately, gather that information and report it to the public.
I am the administrative assistant to the mayor and city administrator. Aside from clerical work, I also attend city council meetings, and assist employees and department heads as needed. I manage the city's website, social media pages and assist with public relations.
Baron is a surgical technician, so normally he would be assisting with surgeries in the OR. With elective surgeries being delayed because of COVID-19, Baron has been moved to the Emergency Room where he has been working the night shift and screening patients for more than two months without a shift change. Aside from adjusting to his schedule, I would say the biggest challenge has been looking out for our family's physical and mental health. With Baron being in the medical field, especially with screening patients, and even though preventative steps are taken, there is always that risk of infection and it spreading within our family. It can be stressful.
