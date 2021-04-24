Quick 5: Tom Baker

1. You retired as an optometrist. What did you enjoy about that?
I enjoyed my time because of the opportunity to help people and watch them prosper when given the tools. The biggest treat was watching children grow up, begin a family, and being allowed to take care of the little children's visual problems. There was an important sense of trust involved. Now, retirement has been like a long, pleasant vacation, more fun than I can describe.
2. How did you get involved in art?
I have always been an artist. One of my earliest memories is in my father's garage, making something with scrap lumber, a hammer, and some nails when I was 4 or 5. That impulse has never gone away. Often I think I really don't have a choice; the creativity cannot be stopped.
3. You've been active in the art scene since the early days of Tara Coons' art shows. What was that like?
The arts crowd in the late 1980s was a wonderful, welcoming experience, open to anyone with an interest and supported by so many. Janet Stucky with the Arts Council played a big part; Robert Lewis and Burt Russell worked on every show I can remember. Today, the folks at Tahlequah Creates, the Spider Gallery, Arts Council of Tahlequah and the Cherokee Arts Center are continuing the support.
4. Your wife, Terri, is a retired English professor and published author. How do you two enjoy retirement? Tips for success?
We have managed to relax, for several years we traveled a great deal, and now with the isolation request we seem to drift in a peaceful routine of resting, cooking and eating, and pursuing our projects. The secret to our success is based on the fact that we both have interests together and separately. I can spend all day in the studio, knowing Terri is involved in her own creative endeavors.
5. What is something most people may not know about you?
I try to use every little piece of scrap left over from whatever project I'm working on to make something else, and the works keep getting smaller and smaller until there isn't anything left except dust.
~ Renee Fite
