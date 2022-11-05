Quick 5: Toni Bailey

1. How did you first get into training dogs?
I have been dragging home animals since I can remember. I've trained fish, chickens, cats and even spiders. Animals have always communicated with me, and this fascination opened my awareness that we can be a team and learn together.
2. What is the most important thing you've learned about dogs?
They all can do almost everything you ask of them. Their hearts will interconnect with yours if you spend time bonding with them. Take your pup with you wherever you go. Teach manners so they will be accepted in public. Their love and life go beyond death and dying.
3. What's your favorite breed to work with? Does breed matter for training?
Collies, of course! They are members of the herding group, which means they are biddable and want to work with people. Research your breed before you choose your puppy. Each is bred to perform specific tasks, and asking them to go against that heritage will frustrate pup and handler. You can take those traits and train them to fit in to your lifestyle within the genetic code of the breed.
4. What advice do you have for someone with a new pup?
Begin training as soon as you get him. Find a trainer who can advise you from the beginning, and do what she says. No pup comes out of the womb knowing how to heel. Training is ongoing. That means you are always training, or un-training. Always look for teachable moments. Be aware the bond between you will be one of the greatest joys in your life, but you must work to make that bond a reality.
5. What else do you like to do?
Most of my activities involve having a dog by my side. My collies are therapy dogs, registered with Alliance of Therapy Dogs, and we visit facilities several times a week. I teach obedience at the vo-tech in Tahlequah and Muskogee, and I do a lot of preparation for those classes beforehand. I love to groom, so that can take a few hours a week. And I walk the dogs every day, both for my health and theirs.
- Sara Serrano
