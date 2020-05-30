Quick 5: Troy Sanford

1. You’re quite the colorful character around here, known for being outspoken – especially on social media, where you jokingly spar with friends. How do you manage that?
I enjoy exercising my First Amendment right to speak my mind, and if my opinion is unpopular, even better. Life is short, so don't worry if someone gets chapped because you used some trigger word. Besides, Brent Been and I have been harassing each other for years, and we don't get mad at each other. People can cry and moan all they want about the 2016 election, but Trump will still be POTUS until he dies, resigns, term-limits out, or is defeated this November.
2. You’re also a grillmaster, owning Moe’s BBQ near War Eagle Resort. How did that come about?
It started as a hobby 26 years ago and slowly grew into a profession about 10 years ago at Hanging Rock Camp. Moved to War Eagle this year. Beats being a pro cat juggler, by far.
3. Give us a few hints on what makes the best barbecue.
Smoke the meat below 210 degrees Fahrenheit. Takes longer but retains natural juices. Marinate and use rubs on the meat, if so desired. Experiment when you can with different seasonings.
4. You’ve had a few other colorful incidents in your life that might make for good copy. Tell us a few.
I smuggled 20 illegal switchblades taped to my legs across the border from Mexico in 1983. Got bit on my tongue by a turtle in 1972. Was on Uncle Zeb's Cartoon Camp in 1977. Other events I've been advised to keep mum about until further notice.
5. As a sage observer of current events, where you think this country is headed in the next few years?
Same place as always, and that is upward and onward, regardless of what the 2016 second-place crybabies say. The U.S. has been through real adversity before and always has persevered. This country needs to get back to the business of business.
– Kim Poindexter
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.