Quick 5: Yolette Ross

1. Early in your career, you were chief of staff for the governor of New Jersey. How did that come about?
In 2005, I was one of four deputy chiefs of staff for Gov. Richard Codey. I had worked on his staff as a senior research associate when he was Senate president. In 2017, I retired from public service after 33 years, 21 of those working for the Democrat Caucus in a multitude of positions.
2. You were the first Black woman to chair the New Jersey Pardon and Parole Board. What was that like?
It was a humbling experience to be a trailblazer as chair of the New Jersey State Parole Board. Running a state agency can be challenging and rewarding. During my tenure, the agency received national recognition for two programs that promoted re-entry efforts for ex-offenders. As chair, I spearheaded the Female Offender Re-entry Group Effort, a program that provided direct links to employment training, family counseling and other services designed to meet the specific needs of female ex-offenders.
3. When you retired, you returned to Tahlequah. What brought you back?
Despite being raised in New Jersey, Tahlequah was always our family's summer vacation destination. My father was born here and his military career kept us moving from one state to another. I always felt Tahlequah was a great place to visit, refuel and take off again. After my mother passed in 2016, I opted to retire and relocate to Tahlequah to be closer to my father. But having lived most of my adult life 10 minutes outside of Philadelphia and all its cultural amenities, the transition to a quieter lifestyle took some getting used to.
4. You volunteer in several capacities. Explain your enthusiasm for community involvement.
Life is a team sport, meaning we are all obligated as human beings to look out for one another, and that includes investing in our communities through service. Since moving to Tahlequah, I volunteer with the Nasturtium Garden Club, Cherokee County Democrats, and Tahlequah Public Library Board. I also serve on the Mayor's Charter Review Committee and the Streets and Sidewalk Committee.
5. You’re also a Democratic delegate for Cherokee County. What does that entail?
As a delegate for Cherokee County Democrats, my duties included voting on policy initiatives related to the state party electing its leaders, developing strategies for effective GOTV efforts, and taking part in educational training workshops.
– Kim Poindexter
