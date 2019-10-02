Quick 5: Bree Long

1. You’re a native of Cherokee County, and got bachelor’s and master’s degrees in business administration from NSU. Explain how you’ve used that knowledge in your career field.
My degrees have value for my role at Cherokee Elder Care as human resource manager, and as a city councilor. They provided me a solid foundation for management, finance, accounting, human resources and marketing, all of which are beneficial to both roles.
2. What’s your top priority right now as Ward 1 city councilor?
My top priority is to work with Mayor Catron to improve the city budget outlook. We are concerned about the rate at which we have been expending reserve funds. This is unacceptable over the long run. We as city leaders need to work together to redirect Tahlequah financially to meet our basic needs while prioritizing and preparing for future growth.
3. You’re also involved with Police Chief Nate King on his homeless coalition. Tell us about that.
We should work together as a united front to solve our biggest issues. The trend in homelessness has been identified as one of the biggest areas of concern. I have informed Police Chief King that I will support his efforts related to TROT. I also bring to his initiative about 12 years of nonprofit social service experience related to state and federal programs that serve homeless individuals and families. I believe that together as a community, we can formulate a solution to benefit those who are homeless and citizens of Tahlequah.
4. City residents place heavy emphasis on streets and sidewalks. Share some of your ideas.
I agree we must improve our our city streets and sidewalks as a top priority. Currently, the city is identifying where we are at financially. Once this process is complete, I hope to sit down with the mayor and street commissioner and develop a plan in accordance with our comprehensive plan.
5. What else occupies your time when you’re not on the job as a human resource manager or city councilor?
I spend my spare time volunteering at Cornerstone Fellowship Church as a greeter. Additionally, you can find me on the soccer fields this fall with my 6 year-old son and spending time with family and friends.
– Kim Poindexter
