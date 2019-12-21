Quick 5: Brian Kuester

1. Tell us what you were doing, as an attorney, before you were elected to serve as district attorney for District 27 – and what made you decide to run to lead the fifth-biggest district in the state.
Immediately preceding being sworn into office in January 2011, I had been staff counsel for an insurance company for over two years. Prior to that, I had been an assistant district attorney in Tulsa. My family and I lived in the district and my law enforcement background and qualifications were uniquely suited for the position.
2. What do you consider to be some of your most important achievements as DA for Cherokee, Wagoner, Sequoyah and Adair counties?
There were many case specific achievements by the office during the time I was district attorney, but the most important achievement was creating a team of people committed to service and justice.
3. In summer 2017, President Trump nominated you to serve as U.S. attorney. How did that come about, and was it a tough decision to leave the DA’s office?
In January 2017, I submitted my name to be considered for the position. The process leading to my nomination by President Trump began there. Decisions that involve leaving behind established friendships and working relationships can be difficult. The anticipation of the adventure and opportunity to serve the Eastern District, and establish new friendships and working relationships, made the farewells less difficult.
4. You’ve been prosecuting people who come from all over the world, it seems. What types of crimes dominate your office these days?
The United States has jurisdiction to prosecute a wide variety of criminal offenses. During 2019, the majority of our cases focused on dismantling large drug-trafficking organizations, enforcing federal firearm statutes offenses, and prosecuting violent offenders. We handled child exploitation and abuse cases, as well as a number of financial fraud, public corruption and counterfeiting prosecutions. Addressing the problem of opioid abuse also continues to be a priority.
5. The public seems to want lighter sentences for lower-level crimes, and tax monies being used for rehab rather than more prisons and higher incarceration rates. Explain your opinion on that, and how it affects your office.
The Department of Justice has an obligation under the Constitution to faithfully execute the laws passed by Congress, an ethical duty of candor to the courts, and a responsibility to the public to ensure justice is done. The department’s policy is that federal prosecutors will generally charge the most serious readily provable offenses that the facts of a case support. This directive ensures defendants are treated fairly, equitably, and uniformly. My office honors this policy. as we focus on the most serious offenders.
– Kim Poindexter
