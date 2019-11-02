Quick 5: Carden Crow

1. You’ve played a key role in the LGBTQ community for some time. How did you get started?
I’ve always been involved with the LGBTQ community, but became the director of OKEQ’s Tahlequah Chapter in 2014 after Tahlequah’s first Pride event.
2. What are some of the events your organization holds annually?
In addition to our Pride events, we have support groups, educational workshops and a number of events we host with the resorts, pubs and restaurants.
3. What would you say is the biggest challenge you face right now as an activist and organizer?
We still allow discrimination in housing, health care, employment and in our criminal justice system. As an organizer, I should be happy with the numbers our events attract, but it can be frustrating not to see these numbers translate over to votes.
4. You’re also involved with Help In Crisis. Tell us about that.
As a writer and activist, most of my day-to-day work can be done from my home office. I originally took a part-time job with HIC to get out of the house, but my experiences with this organization have been invaluable to my personal growth. Being involved with HIC has taught me that, “All I know is that I know nothing.” This experience has reminded me to be teachable; I’m incredibly blessed to work for a director I’ve grown to admire and even more blessed to work alongside a team of saints.
5. Do you consider Cherokee County a fairly tolerant place, in contrast to other places? What more can be done to promote understanding?
Cherokee County is a beautiful, bright-blue island surrounded by a sea of scary times, but it still has its obstacles. I'm dumbfounded that parents continue to take their children to faith congregations that teach the anti-gay message. We need help promoting understanding; we need trailblazers who will stand up for us when their pastors call us “freak shows” or “dogs.” We need the understanding that not a single one of us can choose our inherent traits, like sexuality, but we absolutely get a choice on what kind of faith we practice. We need to take the power out of the hands of these self-proclaimed “oracles,” and place value on the mental health of all of Tahlequah’s citizens.
– Kim Poindexter
