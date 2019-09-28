Quick 5: Carol Choate

1. You were one of the main movers-and-shakers behind the Tobacco Settlement Endowment Trust’s work here in Cherokee County. How did that come about?
As a registered nurse, I have seen the deleterious effects of tobacco on my patients and family. Tobacco is the leading cause of death and disease in Oklahoma. After retirement from teaching the RN to BSN program at NSU, I was given the opportunity to follow my commitment to improving the health of our community and accepted the program coordinator position for the TSET Community of Excellence Tobacco Control program in Cherokee County.
2. You have served on the Tahlequah Hospital Authority of Northeastern Health System for many years. What is your role there, and some of your priorities?
I serve as chair on the Quality Assurance/Performance Improvement Committee. Patient care and safety are my priorities. As a nurse, my priority is to add knowledge and insights to all aspects of patient care, as well as observations about community health, wellness, disease prevention and other public health issues.
3. What are some of the most important things TSET is doing now?
TSET strives to reduce the leading causes of death in Oklahoma: cancer and cardiovascular disease. The TSET Healthy Living Program works with schools, businesses, community organizations and governments to promote tobacco control, reduce barriers to healthy foods, and increase physical activity. TSET has made enormous health advancements through creating a healthy place to live, work, learn, play and pray.
4. E-cigarettes have become very controversial, and the president has even mentioned banning flavored ones. What do you think about that?
There is an urgent need for FDA regulation on e-cigarettes to stop tobacco companies from reversing decades of progress and addicting another generation of kids. The top reasons for youth use of e-cigarettes relate to flavors. Four out of five kids started with a flavored product. The Surgeon General warns that e-cigarette use among youth has become a public health epidemic. Oklahoma has the highest prevalence of e-cigarette use in the nation. Health advocates are urging the public to stop using these products.
5. If someone wants to quit tobacco, how can TSET help?
Many of your readers may recognize the Not OK! Media Campaign encouraging tobacco users to call the Oklahoma Tobacco Helpline. The Helpline provides free tobacco cessation “coaching” sessions and free nicotine patches, gum and lozenges. Helpline has served nearly 400,000 Oklahomans since 2003. Call 1-800-QUITNOW or go to OKhelpline.com.
– Kim Poindexter
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.