1. You were the second director of Help In Crisis, and you were there for many years. How did you prepare yourself to deal with battered women and their children, and what was that like?
I’m not sure anyone can prepare for the depth and width of horror that is domestic violence and sexual assault. I did try to remember that each survivor was a human being who needed safety and support, and to be believed. The strength and resilience of survivors is mind-boggling.
2. During your tenure, a new shelter was built. Tell us about that.
It was a monumental effort to provide a safe, comfortable shelter. We turned the fundraising pyramid upside-down, with over 200 people pledging and paying $1,000 each over three years. Foundations and individual donors were impressed that grassroots donors gave from their substance and helped us complete the campaign.
3. What do you consider your biggest achievement while you were there?
Each individual participant who found her way to a better life made my heart sing. Prevention has always been core, as we cannot continue to pull people out of the river and not stop them from falling in.
4. So you left HIC, and now, you and your family own the Oasis Health Food Store. Why did you decide to become an entrepreneur?
I’ve always believed that food is our medicine, and we can live more healthy lifestyles if we feed our bodies whole organic food. Remodeling and adding a kitchen provided Tahlequah with an outstanding option for breakfast and lunch.
5. What’s your favorite part about owning the store, and what’s your biggest challenge?
I still have a servant's heart. It’s a blessing to help people feel better through nutrition, herbs, supplements, exercise and breath. The challenge is, I could spend all my time gardening and playing with my sweet grandbabies!
– Kim Poindexter
