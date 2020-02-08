Quick 5: Deb Proctor

1. You’re a nurse by trade. Detail some of the jobs you’ve had in the past.
When I was a senior at Tahlequah, my father, Goodlow Proctor, enrolled me in nursing at Bacone. I got my first RN degree at age 19. My first nursing job was at the old Tahlequah City Hospital, now the courthouse; I worked opening day at the current TCH (now NHS). In 1981, I worked at the old W.W. Hastings, and worked opening day at the current Hastings. My health care career has mostly been in leadership/management: hospital nursing, community, hospice, research, PACE, advocacy and work travel.
2. You worked for Cherokee Elder Care and now do consulting work. Explain that.
Years ago, family members were participants at CEC, a Medicaid/Medicare agency of Cherokee Nation. In 2012, I was appointed to the governing board; I was director, 2015- 2019. In October 2019, I started contractor/consultant work, concentrating on patient experience. I was co-principal investigator for Childhood Cancer Research Institute in Concord, Mass., and Clark University, Worcester, Mass., concentrating on nuclear risk management in native communities.
3. You’ve also been involved with Cherokee Nation politics, taking a run at Tribal Council. Why did you do that, and do you foresee running for office again?
Growing up on Indian school campuses where my father worked, and my mother was an RN, the value of public service was instilled in me early. As a girl standing on a government housing porch at Seneca Indian School, I became aware people need help. I knew in my heart that helping others would be my lifelong calling, and have dedicated myself to public service since. I have known I wanted to follow in my father’s footsteps; he was an original tribal councilman, serving 16 years. But I don’t plan to run again.
4. You’ve also been involved with the Democratic Party. What positions have you held?
I'm a lifelong Democrat, involved in candidate support, events, planning and organizing, meetings, trainings, advocacy and assisting with social media. Positions served are chair and vice chair of the county party and Democratic Women board member.
5. Explain your political philosophy and why it’s important to stay engaged.
Democratic Party values align with my beliefs in caring about humanity, health care, public education, labor, equality, tolerance, women’s rights, environment, service, and Native American issues. We must stay engaged; otherwise, apathy creates government not for the people.
– Kim Poindexter
