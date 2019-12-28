Quick 5: Jeremy Scott

1. It would probably surprise no one to learn you studied theater in college. What prompted that decision?
I saw "Batman" (1989) in the theater and was fascinated by Jack Nicholson. He made it look so fun. As I walked out of the theater, I said to myself, "I'm going into acting."
2. You’re probably best known these days for your videography work. Explain some of your most important projects.
"Retro Americana" was a real labor of love for me, especially doing the long-awaited fourth season this year. Also, being Jason Nichols' videographer and deputy campaign manager for his congressional campaign. There was also my work for the now-defunct Red Dirt Nation; it had me doing multicam live concerts, and that was fun and challenging.
3. Your ongoing series of interviews with Beth Herrington, retired teacher and noted historian, have met with wide acclaim. How did that come about, and how do you and Beth interact?
It started 13 years ago, during my time with INTV. Beth and I interact like two folks who have been friends for decades. Actually, a girl I met recently said that she was amazed I can talk to Beth the way I do, and vice versa.
4. What about your work in radio? Are you a big music fan, or is there another impetus behind that?
I'm a huge music fan, but in a curmudgeonly kind of way – as in I really, really like the stuff that I like, but I don't like most music. My radio show is Red Dirt-based and that's not really my cup of tea. However, I have found some bands that I like as a result of doing the show.
5. You’re also actively involved in politics, following in the footsteps of your grandparents, who were movers and shakers in the Democratic Party. What inspires you to stay involved, and what advice would you give to others?
Being a Democrat isn't a choice for me; it's who I am. I don't understand why some folks say elections don't matter; they do. These are the people who make our laws, keep us safe, etc. How the hell does that not matter? My advice would be to put your soul into it. Otherwise, why do anything?
– Kim Poindexter
