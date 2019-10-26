Quick 5: Jerry Cook

1. You have an interesting background, majoring in journalism and then selling cars for years, all while dabbling in community activism. Give us a rundown on your history.
My journalism degrees provided a solid base of communication skills, and I was able to apply them to marketing and customer service. My Legal Assistant Certificate from TU was a very effective way to apply law and procedural concepts.
2. You’ve been on the front line of this area’s electrical utility industry for many years, serving on the TPWA board as early as the late ‘80s. Explain your interest in power, what you’re doing now with that, and how the GRDA/TPWA link works.
The TPWA board service allowed me to grow a great deal in my understanding of the utility business, especially the power distribution side. I later was reappointed to serve again on the TPWA board. When I went to work for GRDA, the TPWA power supplier, it required my resignation from the TPWA board. GRDA has been the power provider for Tahlequah as a public power community since 1947. Public power is a form of power distribution in more than 2,000 municipalities across the U.S. and more than 60 in Oklahoma.
3. You served as a mayor of Tahlequah for a few years. What made you decide to wade into politics?
I served from 1999 until 2004 as the mayor. For me, it has always been all about public service and giving back to my community.
4. You were also an official with NSU. How did you put your community savvy to work in that role?
We combined a TEA21 grant with local money to rebuild downtown streets, brick sidewalks and street lights and launched downtown renovation that is still evolving today. My experience in community service provided a platform to work with local, state, tribal and federal officials to serve as an advocate for NSU in our community and also across Oklahoma and in Washington, D.C.
5. As someone who has been involved in Tahlequah business and politics for decades, what do you see as a priority current leaders should embrace, and why?
Tahlequah is at a defining time in our future. The current circumstances in our city’s financial difficulties must be addressed holistically. Mayor Catron and the councilors must evaluate accurately how we got here, and build sustainable steps that must be a product of a shared consensus from the councilors and the city employees, to achieve those goals and outcomes together.
– Kim Poindexter
