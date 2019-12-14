Quick 5: Jo Prout

1. You first came to Tahlequah to lead the Tahlequah Area Chamber of Commerce. What prompted that decision, and what would you say was your most significant accomplishment?
That decision was prompted by the desire to live in my birth state near my mother and other family members. Aside from increasing membership by 120 and establishing professional standards for all Chamber work, I feel my most significant accomplishments were building community confidence in the Chamber and the development of Leadership Tahlequah.
2. You were one of the movers and shakers behind the Illinois River BalloonFest for years - an event that, unfortunately, has gone by the wayside. Share your thoughts on that.
Many individuals worked hard to build that event and make it a premier event in the region, attended by thousands from surrounding states as well as Oklahoma. When several of us stepped aside after 10 years, changes weakened the event's sustainability, and enlisting committed volunteers became a struggle. It saddened me to see BalloonFest eliminated from Tahlequah's annual activities.
3. What made you decide to go for your job as CASA director, and what were your chief goals?
I decided to apply after being approached by a member of the then CASA board. My chief goals were to establish financial stability for the organization and to familiarize the community with CASA's important mission. Today, CASA is less financially stressed, thanks to generous community support and two grants, and CASA is becoming better known by area residents.
4. Tell us, in a nutshell, what CASA does - and what's on the horizon.
CASA recruits, screens, trains, and supports volunteers who speak for abused and neglected children in Cherokee and Adair County Courts, and Cherokee Nation Tribal Court. Volunteer advocates gather information about the child(ren) in a case to provide the judge a clearer picture of the current situation. The goal: child(ren) placed in a safe, permanent home. Advocates' efforts are life-changing.
5. You always need volunteer advocates. Briefly explain how people can get involved, and for those with no time, how can they help?
Criteria for becoming a child advocate: 21 or older; employed or unemployed; no special experience or education; a big heart for kids. With more than 300 children in the three courts CASA serves, more advocates are needed. People can apply for advocate training, encourage others to apply, make financial donations, and encourage clubs, churches, and others to donate.
- Kim Poindexter
