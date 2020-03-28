Quick 5: Josh Hutchins

1. You’ve been running a local recycling business for years. How did you get into that?
I worked for a trash and recycling company in Seattle. My oldest daughter and I would collect trash on the side of the road, cleaning up the world. So, we moved to my hometown and opened Tahlequah Recycling, which we operated for nearly 10 years. We sold most of the operation to Tahlequah Recycling and Sanitation LLC.
2. You were also an officer in the military. What did you do while in the service?
I graduated from the Air Force Academy in 2002 with a degree in history and served five years as a nuclear weapons launch commander.
3. You’re known on social media for your sense of humor, especially with your daughters (#slavehuman) and your “meme dumps.” Share some of your “fun” side with us, and why you do it.
Folks spend too much time on social media becoming politically radicalized. People don't read full news stories or do in-depth analysis. Often, a meme is the only way to reach people – and they're funny! The #slavehuman thing was my way of blending a twisted medieval sense of humor with photo journaling my kids.
4. You’re active in the local Libertarian Party and on a city board or two. Is it important to stay involved politically, and why do you do it?
Sometimes I ask myself the same question: Why? I do it because I want our community to prosper. I've seen countless examples of folks who consider board positions a status symbol. I want to break that mold and treat board positions as a service to our community. Years ago, I thought I could solve all the problems if I made a better argument, if I could just make everyone understand. But I now know it's far better to simply set a good example. (My wife was right all along; shhh, she may be reading this!)
5. And now, you’re an attorney. How did that come about, and what do you plan to specialize in?
I wanted to be a teacher, but wasn't permitted to take the alternate certification test because my GPA from the Air Force Academy was too low. So I did a semester at NSU, then took the LSAT and was accepted to the University of Arkansas law school. I passed the bar exam on my first try, and I think I’ve found my calling. I’m helping people solve their problems. I have cases in nearly every practice area, but mostly probates, property disputes, and estate plans.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.