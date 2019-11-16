Quick 5: Laura Kuester

1. What made you decide to apply to lead Help In Crisis, and what experiences qualified you for the job?
When I heard of the opening at HIC, I was very intrigued. I asked some questions and thought about it but didn’t decide to apply until the day the job posting was closing. Throughout my life, I have served in many leadership positions and thought that plus being a survivor would equip me for the position.
2. What are some of the most important aspects of your work?
First and foremost will always be providing safety and excellent services to victims and their children. Also of importance is making sure my team has what they need to provide those services and that they feel empowered and appreciated in their commitment to HIC. I feel it is also of utmost importance to have great relationships with our community partners and those who support HIC financially and with their time.
3. Explain the biggest challenges you face, besides funding.
The biggest challenge we face is, how do we educate and empower victims to actually come forward and get help? There were 82 domestic violence-related homicides in Oklahoma in 2017 and 98% of those victims did not receive any DV services.
4. Now, about that funding. With the tax law changes, some people have told us they’re giving less to charities because they can’t claim write-offs. Has that affected HIC, and if so, what are you doing to remedy it?
Honestly, we have not seen any difference yet in giving or support from our community. Our charitable contributions have been up in the past 2 years and we hope that doesn’t change. Our board has explored options if it does become an issue. I feel so blessed that we have amazing support from the communities we serve. We definitely could not provide these life-saving services without charitable contributions.
5. How do you see your organization continuing to evolve in the future?
Many victims of DV need longer time to recover and get on their feet than a 30-45 day shelter stay. One thing we have been looking at is how to provide this through transitional housing. There are many tiny home communities across the U.S. that have been successful for homeless veterans that we are studying. We are also trying to stay on the leading edge when it comes to use of technology for services, training and community awareness.
~Kim Poindexter
