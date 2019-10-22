Quick 5: Leslie Moyer

1. You’ve been active with the Democratic Party for years. Explain what roles you’ve played.
I recently ended my term as county party secretary and look forward to working on committees this year. Prior to that, I volunteered occasionally, but was only motivated to get more involved recently.
2. You attended the Women’s March on Washington, D.C., in January 2017, along with another group of local residents. What motivated you?
The 2016 campaign was disorienting. I felt a disconnect between the rhetoric and the way my community functions. Whereas racism, misogyny, fear, and intolerance drove the campaign, the people I know are kind, polite, and compassionate. I wanted to help stop incivility and the erosion of justice and social norms.
3. You are also known as being one of the “red card holders” who attended various town halls held by our District 2 congressman. What was the purpose of the cards, and why did you do this?
The Tea Party developed disruptive tactics such as yelling and jeering. Some friends and I viewed green (agree) and red (disagree) cards as a silent way of expressing ourselves with respect. Our congressman was uninterested in even our silent opinions and sought to have me removed, but changed his mind, perhaps understanding it would reflect poorly.
4. The environment is a key concern of yours. What are your ideas for turning the clock ahead on our problems in this regard?
We have a lot of successful models to look to for environmental solutions, including a long list of countries that obtain all or almost all of their energy from renewables. Viable solutions exist for cleaning up our water and air and conserving resources. All are economy-growing. We don’t need ideas. We need the political will to employ them.
5. What is your biggest concern about the 2020 political season, or what issues should be at the forefront for candidates?
While there are many critical problems that need solutions, our biggest challenges are human ones: to rediscover our compassion so we don’t turn away from the suffering of others; to resist the primal urge toward “otherness” that separates us into opposing camps; and to listen wholeheartedly. We need leaders who work to bring out the best in human nature and enable us to work together to repair the frayed underpinnings of our democracy. We have big structural problems such as health care, Social Security, and debt, but until we devote some TLC to that “more perfect union," nothing else will get done.
– Kim Poindexter
