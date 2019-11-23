Quick 5: Mark Sweeney

1. So how did you get into business as a “chimney sweep,” and what does that entail?
I went to work as a sweep in the '70s and eventually bought the business. The Hearth side of Hearth and Pool involves chimney sweeping, fireplace repair, fireplace/stove sales, and installation.
2. Several years ago, you added pools to the lineup. How many pools in Cherokee County do you take care of, and what does that work consist of?
On the pool side, we have been doing a weekly service for 70 to 75 customers every year. I remember when my son Corey and I started with three. That’s a once-a-week service to maintain the pool chemistry and do the basic cleaning. We probably work on a couple hundred pools a season.
3. What other types of business ventures interest you for the future, or are you starting to think about retirement?
Well, Hearth and Pool is for sale, and it’s a great opportunity for someone to buy and run with it. We’ve been very successful and have great employees. I would love to retire, go back to playing music as long as I can, enjoy my family life and travel.
4. You’re also a musician. Tell us what instruments you play and what types of music you prefer, and a few of your favorite well-known groups.
I pretty much play guitar. I do play piano (when no one is listening). Americana roots music and Red Dirt are my preferences. I love all music, though. Too many for me to pick a fave. The Beatles and Bob Dylan probably influenced me the most in the beginning.
5. You’ve played with quite a few groups yourself. Where do you play mostly these days?
Playing locally these days. I’m in a group called TangleWood right now with Wes Combs and Jeanine Loubier. Playing originals and some covers. All acoustic instruments with lots of harmonies. In Tahlequah, we usually play at The Branch.
– Kim Poindexter
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.