Quick 5: Matt Meredith

1. You started out working in the insurance industry. What made you decide to run for state representative?
I was a member of my local school board and Oklahoma was failing to fund our public schools. I have four children who are or will be attending public schools, and I wanted them to have every opportunity for the best education possible.
2. What committees do you currently serve on, and what are your roles in those capacities?
I serve on: Appropriations and Budget, Joint Committee on A&B, Agriculture and Rural Development, Public Safety, and Rules committees. As Assistant Minority Floor Leader, I help guide the day-to-day floor activities for our caucus. One of my biggest responsibilities is as budget adviser for the minority. Being in the minority isn't all bad; many times, mine is the only voice at the budget table that is speaking up for our rural communities. Those in the majority party don't want to ruffle feathers in their caucus and sometimes don't speak up. I, of course, don't have that problem. I take each of my committees and responsibilities very seriously.
3. Although the Democrats are a clear minority at the statehouse, they still have their priorities in terms of legislation. What are yours?
Our priorities are simple. Ensure that every Oklahoman has a voice: teachers, firemen, police officers, construction workers, blue-collar workers, or retirees. Our top priorities have always been to properly fund education, public safety, and our infrastructure. OKC had forgotten and failed our hard-working families, and we must get back to taking care of Oklahomans instead of big corporations.
4. What can the Oklahoma Legislature do to work together in a more bipartisan fashion, which is what voters would like them to do?
The biggest thing we can do is just simply sit down with one another and talk like adults. Many times, egos get involved, and it stops being what's best for Oklahoma and more about the parties. We must come to together - not as political parties, but as Oklahomans for Oklahoma to prosper.
5. You're known as a dedicated family man. When you're not in Oklahoma City, where can we find you?
My family will always be my top priority, so you can find Janet and me at their school, sports or cheer events, livestock shows, on our family farm. As our kids grow up, they are involved in a lot more activities, so we stay busy just about every evening. I'm fortunate to have a supportive family.
- Kim Poindexter
